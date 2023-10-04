Seattle weather: Warming temperatures the rest of the week

Wednesday will bring a familiar pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine, but some areas will take longer to clear than others.

Temps will warm to the mid 60s this afternoon. We should see clearing in most spots by the evening commute.

A ridge of high pressure offshore will move east Thursday and begin to set up over the Pacific Northwest. This will bring faster clearing of low level clouds and fog Thursday morning, and warmer temperatures. Friday and Saturday, temps will soar to the mid to upper 70s with offshore flow at the surface.

It has been a wet 10 days for the Seattle area. The next round of rain arrives Monday into Tuesday.

The next five days would be a great time to finish up yard projects. Stormy, wet weather returns early next week.