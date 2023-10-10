Seattle weather: Wet and breezy Tuesday ahead

A cold front moving through the Pacific Northwest Tuesday will bring on and off showers and breezy conditions to Western Washington.

This early fall storm will also bring a chance of thunderstorms to the coast and Olympic Peninsula Tuesday afternoon and early evening. Showers could be heavy at times around the Puget Sound area, but there will be some dry breaks as well.

High temperatures will remain cool, only topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Showers will not let up until Wednesday morning, so expect a wet evening commute with the potential for some heavy downpours during that time. The upper low pressure system will move through the area Wednesday, shutting down the shower chances around midday.

A ridge of high pressure will move in briefly Thursday and Friday, with the return of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Next weekend, it's back to showers with highs returning close to average for this time of year.