Widespread rain returns Thursday afternoon

Widespread rain returns to Western Washington Thursday afternoon and evening as temps still struggle to warm up.

We had a beautiful sunrise this morning before the low clouds arrived. A nice mix of high clouds created this picture perfect look over Lake Union to start Thursday.

It will be breezy and wet as rain arrives for the Puget Sound area today. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the north and central Washington Coast, the San Juan Islands, and Western Whatcom and Skagit counties. This afternoon and evening winds in these locations could gust up to 50 mph.

Along with the wind will be widespread rain and even some mountain snow down to about 3,500 feet.

Today's wet system will bring about a third of an inch of rain to the Puget Sound area, with a half inch to an inch possible along the coast.

Later Thursday evening, steady rain will break up into showers and the next two days will bring continued light showers with lots of dry time as well.

Heads up! Saturday is going to be an extremely busy day on the roads around Seattle. We have five different teams playing home games. In the afternoon, OL Reign play at 12:30 PM at Lumen Field and the Washington Huskies have their spring game at 1:00 PM. Later that evening, the Mariners play at T-Mobile Park at 6:40 PM, the Kraken have their first home playoff game at 7:00 PM, and the Seattle Sounders take the pitch at Lumen Field at 7:30 PM. Expect some major delays in and around downtown Seattle.

Looking ahead, warmer temperatures are FINALLY in the forecast! Temps will likely warm into the 60s by the middle of next week and could be even warmer by late week.