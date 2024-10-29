Seattle weather: Wind, rain and mountain snow returns Wednesday

It was a great fall day with plenty of sunshine and a few scattered showers. Highs topped out in the mid to low 50s. Looking ahead, we've got a more active weather day Wednesday, including rain, wind and higher elevation mountain snow.

Clouds will increase this evening as our next front system moves closer. Winds will pick up along the coast and along the strait later tonight. Overnight lows will be cool, with temperatures dropping into the low 40s.

Showers will move eastward throughout the day, bringing rain to the I-5 corridor by midday.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for the south cascades at 2 p.m. on Wednesday for elevations above 4000 ft.

Winds will pick up late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, with the strongest gusts along the coast and into the strait. Winds will be breezy around the rest of western Washington through the afternoon, but not as strong.

Showers will taper off into Thursday morning, mainly south of Seattle. We are looking at more sunbreaks by the afternoon for most of western Washington. A few clouds linger through the evening with mainly dry skies and cool temperatures for trick-or-treaters. Shower chances continue Friday, but not as wet as early in the week. Skies are still looking mainly dry for the weekend with sunbreaks.