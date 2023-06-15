Expand / Collapse search

Puyallup shelter offers free adoptions until Saturday

By FOX 13 News Staff
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Would you like a new member in the family? A local animal shelter is offering free pet adoptions over the next few days.

From Thursday through Sunday, June 17, Metro Animal Services will be doing free dog adoptions located at 1200 39th Ave SE, Puyallup, WA 98374.

Regular business hours are Monday-Thursday 10 a.m to 5 p.m and Friday-Saturday 12 to 5 p.m.

Metro Animal Services has been committed to serve the people and pets of parts of King and Pierce counties for years; offering support, advice, licensing and adoption services to any in need.

Visit their website metroanimalservices.org to view all the available pups for adoption.