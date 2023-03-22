Senate Bill 5078, which could allow the state to sue members of firearms industry, passes out of committee
State lawmakers say Senate Bill 5078 was passed out of committee in Olympia Friday. The bill calls for the firearms industry to adopt controls to protect the public. Under the bill making its way through the legislature, if those members of the industry contributed to the illegal use of firearms, they could face legal action.
Bumbershoot announces music lineup for its 50th anniversary
Bumbershoot Arts and Music Festival announced its official music lineup for their 50th anniversary.
Instagram users could be seeing more ads
Would more ads drive Instagram users away? Some say yes, but Meta hopes they've found a way to make the ads useful.