Gas and oil prices are on the rise as warm weather brings more demand

With warmer weather on the horizon, gas prices have started their usual trend upward. Prices rose to $3.15 last week, AAA reported .

This week’s prices were eight cents higher than this time last month, but 29 cents lower than last year.

"It feels like being in a car with a cold battery, cranking away yet slow to turn over," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. "But gas prices will likely start increasing around Valentine’s Day."

Higher prices are largely due to an increase in demand as spring inches closer. Gas demand increased from 8.14 to 8.81 million barrels per day, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed.

A lower oil supply is also contributing to the slow rise in price, according to AAA. Oil prices are also up from last week at $73.86 per barrel, the EIA reported.

Some states saw larger gas price changes than others

Gas prices fluctuated across the country, with certain states seeing larger price hikes than others. Here are the states that saw the largest change in gas prices last week:

Missouri (+22 cents)

Wisconsin (+16 cents)

Kentucky (+15 cents)

Utah (+13 cents)

Illinois (+10 cents)

Florida (−10 cents)

New Mexico (−7 cents)

Ohio (+6 cents)

Michigan (+5 cents)

Arizona (+5 cents)

The most affordable markets for gas include:

Oklahoma ($2.67)

Wyoming ($2.69)

Colorado ($2.72)

Kansas ($2.74)

Mississippi ($2.75)

Arkansas ($2.75)

Missouri ($2.79)

South Dakota ($2.81)

Texas ($2.82)

North Dakota ($2.82)

Spring likely brings higher gas prices

Most years, gas prices go up as soon as spring hits. More drivers are on the road and traveling in warmer seasons, so demand rises. Since oil companies rush to keep up with this demand, the cost of gas tends to rise when demand rises.

Over the last 14 years, gas prices have gone up, with the average rise in price hovering around 10 cents per gallon .

"I expect any modest and temporary drops in prices will be replaced by pricier gasoline as we get closer to the start of spring," said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis.

