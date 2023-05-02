Today's mortgage rates are rising, but 15-year terms are below 6 percent | May 2, 2023

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage rates for May 2, 2023, which are trending up from yesterday. (Credible)

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates for home purchases have risen across all key terms since yesterday.

Rates last updated on May 2, 2023. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates may vary. Credible, a personal finance marketplace, has 5,000 Trustpilot reviews with an average star rating of 4.7 (out of a possible 5.0).

What this means: Mortgage rates have risen across all key terms. Rates for both 20- and 30-year terms have risen by a quarter of a percentage point, hitting 6.375% and 6.625%, respectively. Rates for 15-year terms rose the least, edging up to today’s lowest rate of 5.75%. Meanwhile, rates for 10-year terms increased the most, jumping over a quarter of a percentage point to 5.99%. Homebuyers looking for a smaller monthly payment should consider 20-year terms, as their rates are a quarter of a percentage point lower than those of 30-year terms. Borrowers who would rather maximize their interest savings should instead consider 15-year terms.

You can also use Credible's mortgage calculator to estimate your monthly mortgage payments.

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage refinance rates have risen across all key terms since yesterday.

What this means: Mortgage refinance rates have edged up across all key terms. Rates for 30-year terms are today’s highest, at 6.25%. Meanwhile, rates for both 10- and 20-year terms have bumped up to 5.875%. Homeowners looking to maximize their interest savings should consider 15-year terms, as their rates are today’s lowest at 5.625%. Borrowers who would rather have a smaller monthly payment should instead consider 20-year terms, as their rates are over a quarter of a percentage point lower than those of 30-year terms.

How mortgage rates have changed over time

Today’s mortgage interest rates are well below the highest annual average rate recorded by Freddie Mac — 16.63% in 1981. A year before the COVID-19 pandemic upended economies across the world, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for 2019 was 3.94%. The average rate for 2021 was 2.96%, the lowest annual average in 30 years.

The historic drop in interest rates means homeowners who have mortgages from 2019 and older could potentially realize significant interest savings by refinancing with one of today’s lower interest rates. When considering a mortgage or refinance, it’s important to take into account closing costs such as appraisal, application, origination and attorney’s fees. These factors, in addition to the interest rate and loan amount, all contribute to the cost of a mortgage.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates reported in this article are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 700 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates reported here will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you actually receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How much can I borrow for a mortgage?

It’s critical to have an idea of how much you can afford to borrow for a mortgage before you begin home shopping or make an offer on a house.

Generally, the 28/36 rule is a good measure of how much you can afford to borrow without strapping your finances. The rule states that your mortgage payment, including taxes and insurance, shouldn’t be more than 28% of your gross monthly income. And all your debts, including your mortgage and other monthly expenses like car and student loan payments, shouldn’t exceed 36% of your gross monthly income.

For example, if your gross monthly income is $6,250 (annual salary of $75,000), you should be able to afford a monthly payment of $1,750. And your total monthly debt load shouldn’t exceed $2,250.

A general rule of thumb is that you shouldn’t take out a mortgage that’s two to two and half times your gross annual income. So in the above scenario, the maximum you should borrow to buy a house would be $187,500.

Ultimately, lenders determine how much you can afford to borrow by weighing your income, debt, assets, credit and other financial factors.

