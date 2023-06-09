1 dead, 2 hurt after 2-car crash in Federal Way overnight

article

A two-car crash in Federal Way early Friday morning left one passenger dead and sent two others to the hospital.

Federal Way police officers were called around 2:40 a.m. to the scene of a two-car collision in the 300 block of SW Campus Drive. Bystanders had already initiated life-saving efforts, which were continued by the officers upon their arrival until medics took over.

According to Federal Way police, a passenger from one of the involved vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a child passenger from the second car were transported to the hospital for further treatment.

The Federal Way Police Department's traffic unit is currently investigating the incident, with a focus on determining if drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision. The driver responsible for the crash remained at the scene

As the investigation continues, SW Campus Drive between 1st Ave S. and 7th Ave SW will be closed for an extended period. Drivers were advised to use avoid the area if possible.