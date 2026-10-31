Pregnant woman killed, 6 hurt in shooting at Spirit Halloween store in California

The Brief Fairfield, California Police identified Constance Hages as the woman who died in a shooting that left six others wounded at a shopping center. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 at a Spirit Halloween store. The police department did not say what led to the shooting and indicated detectives are still trying to identify a suspect.



Fairfield, California Police confirmed on Saturday that a 31-year-old woman was killed in a shooting that injured six others at a Halloween-themed store in Northern California that happened just hours before the holiday.

Timeline:

The Fairfield Police Department stated officers responded around 8:30 p.m. on Friday to a Spirit Halloween shop in Fairfield, California, where they found seven people suffering from gunshot wounds. The California Highway Patrol was also called to the scene to assist with the aftermath of the shooting.

What we know:

Police say Constance Hages died in the shooting. Family members told authorities that Hages was pregnant, a fact police said the Solano County coroner will confirm during the investigation.

In addition to Hages, six other shooting victims were taken to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

As of Saturday afternoon, three of the victims, a 16-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, were listed in critical condition. A 23-year-old man also remained hospitalized in critical but stable condition, police said.

Two other victims, a 19-year-old man and a 43-year-old man, were treated and have since been released from the hospital.

There is a large police presence at the Solano Town Center in Fairfield Friday night. Police have only said they are working an active incident. Witnesses told our sister station there was a shooting, but police have not yet confirmed that. Cameras h Expand

The Spirit Halloween store where the shooting happened is at the Solano Town Center mall in Fairfield, which is about 37 miles northeast of Sacramento.

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What we don't know:

The police department did not indicate what led to the shooting and have not yet provided any details about a possible description of the shooter. Police have not said whether any of the victims were related to one another.

What's next:

Police were asking for anyone with information to contact Fairfield Police at 707-428-7600.

Authroties were continuing to investigate and expected to provide additional details as new information becomes available.

The Source: Information for this article was taken from the Fairfield, California, Police Department, the California Highway Patrol, KTVU-TV, a witness who spoke with KCRA-TV, and the Associated Press. This story was reported from Orlando, Florida.



