1 killed in north Seattle crash

One person has died in a car crash in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. on N. 80th Street, a few blocks away from Aurora Ave. N.

One person was pinned underneath a vehicle when Seattle Fire crews arrived.

They were declared dead at the scene.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

It also was not immediately clear if others were injured, and if so, to what degree.

Avoid the area while police investigate.

This is a developing story.

