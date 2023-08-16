Expand / Collapse search
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving 2 cars

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tacoma
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Photo from WSP

TACOMA, Wash. - Portions of westbound SR-16 are closed in Tacoma on southbound I-5 as Washington State Patrol investigates a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and two cars. 

Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported the incident around 5:41 p.m. 

WSP said the motorcyclist was ejected as a result of the crash. He went over the barrier onto South Tacoma Way below. 

The other two vehicles were a Ford pickup and a Mercedes sedan. 

It's unclear what led up to the crash. 

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available. 