Motorcyclist killed in crash involving 2 cars

Portions of westbound SR-16 are closed in Tacoma on southbound I-5 as Washington State Patrol investigates a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and two cars.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported the incident around 5:41 p.m.

WSP said the motorcyclist was ejected as a result of the crash. He went over the barrier onto South Tacoma Way below.

The other two vehicles were a Ford pickup and a Mercedes sedan.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story.

