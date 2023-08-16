Motorcyclist killed in crash involving 2 cars
article
TACOMA, Wash. - Portions of westbound SR-16 are closed in Tacoma on southbound I-5 as Washington State Patrol investigates a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and two cars.
Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported the incident around 5:41 p.m.
WSP said the motorcyclist was ejected as a result of the crash. He went over the barrier onto South Tacoma Way below.
The other two vehicles were a Ford pickup and a Mercedes sedan.
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
This is a developing story.
FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.