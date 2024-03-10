11-year-old boy missing out of Seattle

Seattle Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old boy last seen in the Broadview neighborhood.

Police are looking for Adyn, who is 5'0 with short black curly hair and brown eyes.

Adyn was last seen wearing a tank top shirt that says "Cool Dude Mood" and gray pants.

He was last seen near NW 107th Street and 2nd Avenue NW.

SPD says Adyn is familiar with transportation and has traveled via SeaTac Airport.

If you see Adyn, please call 911.