16-year-old arrested in New Orleans shooting of Tacoma bagel shop owner

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to the shooting that killed a beloved Tacoma bagel shop owner while he was visiting New Orleans last week, according to FOX 8 WVUE-TV.

On Jan. 5 at around 1:30 a.m., 32-year-old Jacob Carter, co-founder of Howdy Bagel, was shot to death at the intersection of Bourbon and Kerlerec streets while vacationing with his husband.

Jacob Carter, left, with his husband Daniel Blagovich, right, in 2023. Carter was fatally shot while on vacation in New Orleans on Jan. 5, 2024. (@howdybagel/INSTAGRAM)

The teenage suspect is being held in Jefferson Parish on unrelated charges. He is expected to be transferred to Orleans Parish where he will be booked with second-degree murder, according to FOX 8 WVUE-TV.

The News Tribune in Tacoma reported that police said the 16-year-old approached Carter before shooting him and fleeing the scene.

Police are still investigating the homicide to understand the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Daniel Blagovich, left, with Jacob Carter. Carter was fatally shot while on vacation in New Orleans on Jan. 5, 2024. (@howdybagel/INSTAGRAM)

Carter was with his husband Daniel Blagovich the moment he was shot.

"He died in my arms," Blagovich told the publication on Monday.

Blagovich and Carter were business partners and opened Howdy Bagel, which was launched as a farmers’ market operation before the duo opened a shop in Tacoma this past June.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $258,000 to support Blagovich and Howdy Bagel in the wake of Carter’s death.

This is a developing story.