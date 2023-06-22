16-year-old robbery suspect arrested in Downtown Seattle, stolen handgun recovered

Police arrested a wanted teenage robbery suspect in Downtown Seattle on Wednesday, and recovered a stolen handgun in the process.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 1:15 p.m., a detective advised officers to be on the lookout for the robbery suspect who was believed to be in the area near the Amazon campus on Blanchard St. The suspect was wanted by the Bellevue Police Department (BPD).

Police eventually located the suspect near the corner of Lenora St. and 3rd Ave.

After bringing the teenager into custody, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun from his waistband. Police checked the serial number and discovered the gun had been stolen out of Federal Way.

The 16-year-old suspect was taken to the King County Youth Services Center and booked for unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a stolen firearm.

He will also face charges for armed robbery filed by the BPD.