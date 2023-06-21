17-year-old boy arrested for drive-by shooting after pursuit in Bellingham

Deputies arrested a 17-year-old suspected of a drive-by shooting in Whatcom County over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office says they received reports of a shooting on June 17, 2023, near Custer Elementary School in Custer. Deputies arrived around 9:30 p.m. and developed probable cause for two counts of drive-by shooting, with the suspect likely being a 17-year-old boy.

Deputies identified a possible suspect vehicle but did not find the suspect.

Around 12:48 a.m. on June 18, a police officer in Bellingham found the suspect vehicle in an alley near Texas and Toledo St. The suspect sped away, and the pursuit led to the dead end on North Shore Rd, where he crashed into a tree.

Police arrested the driver, who was identified as the suspect in the drive-by shooting. He was booked into juvenile detention for attempting to elude, driving under the influence and hit-and-run.

The officer saw a handgun, magazines and ammunition in the car, so they impounded the vehicle and requested a search warrant.

Deputies and officers searched the car and found two handguns, a small-caliber rifle and ammunition.

Additional charges were filed on the boy including two counts of drive-by shooting, three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of unlawful firearm.

"The increase in violent crimes and gang activity in our communities is an ongoing concern to law enforcement," said Whatcom County Undersheriff Doug Chadwick. "The Sheriff’s Office will continue to proactively enforce and investigate criminal activity that has a direct impact on public safety."