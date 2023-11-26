19-year-old charged with assault after shooting in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood

article

A 19-year-old man is charged with assault after a man was seriously injured in a shooting near Ballard High School in Seattle.

Officers were called around 12:30 p.m. Sunday to a shooting near 14th Ave NW and NW 67th St, which is located right at the high school.

The Seattle Fire Department confirmed that a 51-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound, and was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. He was listed in serious but stable condition, police said Monday.

Officers said they identified and arrested a suspect shortly after the shooting. They also recovered a firearm during the investigation.

The 19-year-old man was booked into King County Jail. Bail was set at $750,000.

The suspect, Lucas Barrett, was charged on Nov. 29 with one count of assault in the first degree.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.