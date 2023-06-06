2 homes damaged, 2 dogs killed in Marysville fire

Officials are investigating what caused a fire that damaged two homes and killed two dogs early Tuesday morning in Marysville.

Before 1:30 a.m., crews responded to a report of a single-family home fire on 178th Place Northeast, north of Lakewood Crossing.

When crews arrived, they fire had spread to a home next door.

According to fire officials, there were reports of people inside when the fire broke out but they escaped. Two dogs inside one of the homes died, officials said.

The Red Cross will be helping one of the families from on esof the homes.

The fire damaged the two homes and impacted one fo the natural gas lines.

At this time, it's unknown what caused the fire and it's known if the gas ine was a direct cause.