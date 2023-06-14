2 injured in North Seattle shooting, investigation underway

Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in North Seattle on Wednesday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to the area near the corner of N 90th St. and Nesbit Ave. N at around 8 a.m. This area is in Seattle's Licton Springs neighborhood.

When police arrived, they found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) later confirmed a second victim, a 31-year-old woman, was also treated at the scene. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment as well.

No suspects have been identified at this time. The SPD says an active investigation is underway.

The SPD is also investigating another shooting that happened in Seattle's Columbia City neighborhood at around the same time Wednesday morning. For more information, click here.

Featured article

This is a developing story.