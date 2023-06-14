SPD investigates shooting that left a man injured in Columbia City neighborhood

Police are investigating a shooting that left a 20-year-old man injured in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says at around 8 a.m., officers responded near the corner of S Othello St. and 43rd Ave. S for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

The SPD provided first aid until Seattle Fire crews arrived to take him to Harborview Medical Center.

According to the SPD, the victim is currently in stable condition.

Authorities say the investigation remains active.

The SPD is also investigating another shooting that happened around the same time in North Seattle. For more information, click here.

This is a developing story.