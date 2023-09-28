2 injured in 'unprovoked' hammer attack at Seattle light rail station

article

Two people are in the hospital after a suspect randomly attacked them with a hammer in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood Thursday.

According to early information from Seattle Police, officers were called to reports of an assault at the Beacon Hill light rail station around 4 p.m. The Seattle Fire Department confirmed a 63-year-old woman and 60-year-old man were both attacked and suffered cuts to the head.

Seattle Police say the attack was ‘unprovoked,’ and the suspect ran after attacking the two.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment and are in stable condition.

RELATED: Everett man sentenced for cyberstalking, harassing ex with intent to cause her to commit suicide

The suspect has not been identified, and Seattle Police is investigating.