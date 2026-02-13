3 killed, 2 injured in crash on Highway 2 near Gold Bar, WA

The Brief The Washington State Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle collision on State Route 2 near Gold Bar that occurred Thursday evening. The crash, which took place near milepost 31, resulted in two confirmed fatalities and remains under active investigation.



The Washington State Patrol is investigating a deadly multi-car crash Thursday evening near Gold Bar.

The crash happened on State Route 2 near milepost 31 after 5 p.m.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding said the deadly crash involved three cars.

In a press release, the Washington State Patrol said the drivers from two of the cars, and a passenger from the third vehicle were killed in the crash. The driver and another passenger in the third car jwere injured and taken to the hospital, and their conditions are not known.

It's not known what led up to the crash but it remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Patrol.

