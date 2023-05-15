2 men found dead in Lakewood apartment

Lakewood police are investigating a possible double homicide early Monday morning.

At about 1:45 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Wisteria Walk complex on 112th Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they entered the apartment of the unit where the shots were fired and found two men dead.

One man was a 70-year-old man and the other was about 50 years old, investigators said.

The relationship between the two men are not known at this time but police said the 70-year-old man lives in the apartment unit.

Police are asking people who live in the complex for more information about the incident.

According to police, there are no suspects and there is no danger to the public.