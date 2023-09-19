2 men shoot at each other at Auburn gas station; both have life-threatening injuries

article

Auburn Police are investigating after two people shot at each other in a gas station, leaving one with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, around 6 p.m., a fight broke out between two men at a Chevron on Auburn Way N. That fight led to shots being fired.

It's unclear if the men knew each other. Police are investigating what led up to the shooting, however, they do not believe that it is random.

One shooter got in a car that drove off, and he was later found at the Kent Station. The other shooter was found at the gas station.

Both men were taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the shooting, contact the Auburn Police Department tip line at 253-288-7403.