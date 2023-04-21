2 teens arrested in deadly shooting of 19-year-old in Puyallup

Two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Puyallup earlier this year.

On Jan. 28, a woman had called 911 just before 7 p.m. to report that her boyfriend had been shot.

Officers were called to the location of the victim's car—near Rogers High School by 126th St R and 90th Ave E. They found the 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics took him to the hospital, but authorities say he died on the way.

On April 18, an 18-year-old was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting. Two days later, a 17-year-old suspect turned himself in to police.

Detectives believe the two suspects set up a meeting with the victim to rob him. They then shot and killed him before running off, detectives said.