2 WWU students assaulted near campus

Western Washington University police are investigating after two students were assaulted near the south campus late Wednesday night.

After 11 p.m., the students were walking north on East College Way next to the arboretum and new construction site when a man approached them.

According to police, the man grabbed one of the students by the neck, which resulted in a brief fight. The suspect then fled on the service road behind Fairhaven College.

One of the students' hand was injured and the other's arm was injured. The students didn't ask for medical aid and returned to their campus residences.

The suspect was described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, bearded, buzz cut hair, injuries to his face and was carrying a backpack.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who sees someone matching the suspect's description is asked to call 911.