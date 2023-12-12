20 apartments deemed uninhabitable after SeaTac fire

Around 20 families have been left without homes this holiday season due to a fire that damaged a Seatac apartment complex.

The fire was reported around 6:20 a.m. on Dec. 12 at the Polaris at SeaTac Apartments (15300 33rd Ave. S).

Multiple neighboring agencies responded as fire crews had to fight the fire from the rooftop.

In all, 20 units were deemed uninhabitable due to water or fire damage.

No one was injured in the fire.

It's unclear what caused it.

Crews are continuing to investigate the cause. The management team at the Polaris at SeaTac Apartments is coordinating the emergency housing needs for the affected residents.