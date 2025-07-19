20-year-old motorcyclist killed in Lynnwood, WA crash

A 20-year-old Granite Falls man is dead following a Lynnwood crash Friday night. No other injuries were reported at the scene. The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

Timeline:

Just before midnight on July 18, a man in Ford pickup truck merged into the second lane of southbound I-405 near Alderwood Mall. When he did, he struck the back tire of a motorcycle.

The truck, motorcycle, and motorcyclist ended up in the shoulder of the interstate. The 21-year-old truck driver called 911; he and his two passengers were not injured in the crash.

The motorcyclist, Tyler Conaway, died at the scene. WSP reports that he was wearing a WSDOT-compliant helmet at the time of the crash.

Police say there were no drugs or alcohol involved in the crash.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Patrol.

