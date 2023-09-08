$20M claim filed against city of Tacoma for 'dangerous' intersection where 6 people died in a crash

A firm has filed a $20 million claim against the city of Tacoma and the state of Washington over a ‘dangerous’ intersection that has been the site of several deadly crashes, with a recent one resulting in the death of six people.

Herrmann Law Group is filing the suit on behalf of Lisa Campbell, the mother of 19-year-old Javan Runnels, who was one of the six people killed in that crash.

On July 16, a BMW was heading northbound on SR 509 and was approaching the intersection at Alexander Ave. A Kia was heading eastbound on Alexander Ave., approaching the intersection with SR 509.

It appears the BMW was speeding and ran a red light at the intersection, which caused them to crash into the Kia. The Kia flipped on its side and caught fire.

Five people in the Kia died and a sixth person eventually succumbed to their injuries.

All those killed were ages 19 to 25.

"The case is still being investigated by the Washington State Patrol, however, one thing is certain: The ill-designed, poorly signed intersection is dangerous and has resulted in an abundance of serious and fatal collisions," Herrmann Law Group said in a news release.

According to Washington State Patrol, there have been six deadly collisions on SR 509 since 2018, with three of them being at or near the Alexander Ave. intersection. Herrmann Law Group says there have been countless other accidents that fortunately didn't end in death.

"While we look forward to the ultimate determinations of the Washington State Patrol, we believe that there can be no question that had this intersection been better designed and not been so dangerous, the collision would not have occurred, and Javan Runnels would today still be with his mother Lisa. At the intersection, Alexander Avenue is within the City of Tacoma, while SR-509 is a state highway," Herrmann Law Group wrote in the release.

State law requires a claim be filed before a lawsuit can be filed.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the families of the individuals who died on State Route 509. The City of Tacoma has received, and is reviewing, a copy of the claim for damages from the family of one of the victims, and is working to determine its next steps," the city of Tacoma said in a statement to FOX 13.