3 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in North Seattle

Police are investigating a triple shooting early Friday morning outside a convenience store in North Seattle.

At about 1 a.m., officers responded to reports of a drive-by shooting outside the ARCO station near North Northgate Way and Aurora Avenue North.

According to police, three people were shot and found at different locations outside the store.

Witnesses told police a person in a white SUV fired multiple shots and drove away from the scene.

Medics took the three people to Harborview Medical Center. A 24-year-old man was in critical condition, a 23-year-old man was in serious condition and a 43-year-old was in stable condition.

Detectives are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.