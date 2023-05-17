3 injured in car crash at SEA Airport, police investigating

Three people were injured in a car crash at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Wednesday.

Airport officials confirmed the crash occurred on the Upper Departures Drive before 2 p.m. The drive is currently closed while Port of Seattle Police investigate, and travelers are urged to use the Lower Arrivals Drive for drop-offs.

According to officials, three people were injured in the accident and taken to the hospital.

It is not yet known what caused the crash, or when the drive will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.