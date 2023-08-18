3 killed in fiery crash on Forest Service Road in Pierce County

article

Firefighters discovered what they believe to be the remains of three people inside a burning car found on a remote road in Pierce County.

Around 5:40 a.m., a passerby called 911 to report that a vehicle had gone off the road, was on fire and it appeared that there was at least one dead person inside.

The crash happened on U.S. Forest Service Road 70, less than one mile east of SR-410 near Greenwater. Greenwater is a small census-designated area in Pierce County that is east of Enumclaw on SR-40.

Deputies and fire personnel responded to the scene. The fire had spread to a nearby grassy area.

Once the fire was out, deputies found what was believed to be the remains of three people inside.

It's unclear what caused them to crash.

Deputies are continuing their investigation.