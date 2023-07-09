3 killed in I-5 car crash near Federal Way

Three people were killed in a car crash on I-5 near Federal Way early Sunday morning.

Officials say a car was heading northbound near S 336th St around 3:50 a.m., when it left the road and struck a box truck parked on the shoulder.

The crash killed everyone in the car, including the driver and two passengers.

It is unknown if anyone was in the box truck and what the nature of their injuries might be.

Washington State Department of Transportation reported the crash blocked the right two lanes for at least three hours while troopers investigated.

The road reopened around 8 a.m.

It is not yet known what caused the crash.