3 people overdose at Everett senior apartment complex

Three people were taken to the hospital after allegedly overdosing at a senior apartment complex in Everett. Two of those people are still in critical condition.

Everett Fire responded to the apartment complex on W. Marine Drive around 8 p.m. on June 24 for reports of several people overdosing. When they arrived on scene, they began life-saving care on the three people and administered Narcan.

All were taken to Providence Regional Medical Center.

A woman in her mid-60s and another woman remained in critical condition at last check. A man in his 50s was released from the hospital.

It's unclear if they were residents of the complex or if they were visiting.

Officials have not specified what they overdosed on.

There is no current criminal investigation.