3 rescued from Green River Gorge

Three people were rescued from the Green River Gorge on Wednesday.

Details are limited, but several agencies were called to reports of three people missing in the river. Renton Fire, Puget Sound Fire, Enumclaw Fire, Valley Regional Fire, Renton Fire, King County Medic One and the sheriff’s office were on the scene.

According to Valley Regional Fire, firefighters lowered a raft into the river from a bridge, then had rescue crews deploy to the water in kayaks.

Officials say the three people managed to get to the shore and were taken to safety by firefighters.