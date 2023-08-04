30,000 fentanyl pills seized from alleged drug trafficker in Tukwila

article

A man has been arrested after the Border Enforcement Security Task Force seized about 30,000 fentanyl pills from an alleged trafficker.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said agents became aware of a dealer in Tukwila was selling fentanyl. A meeting was arranged by undercover officers with the suspected dealer, David Garcia-Garcia, 46. They met up to review the goods for a possible sale, and agents on stand-by moved in to arrest Garcia-Garcia and impounded his truck.

Agents said around 30,000 fentanyl pills were found in the truck.

Garcia-Garcia has been charged with possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver. Due to the amount of fentanyl, he faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison to a maximum of 40 years in prison, if convicted.

He is also facing deportation after any prison sentence.