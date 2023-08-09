Nearly 300,000 fentanyl pills seized in King County drug bust, enough for 2 million deadly doses

Police and deputies seized nearly 300,000 fentanyl pills from a drug trafficker in Shoreline last week. Authorities say the amount is enough for more than two million deadly doses.

According to a press release from the King County Executive’s Office (KCEO), this recent operation to stop fentanyl from hitting the streets is one of the King County Sheriff’s Office’s largest drug busts. Officials say the combined total of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin seized carries a street value of about $1.2 million.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ King County Executive's Office

"I’m incredibly grateful for the hard work of our Sheriff’s Office in fighting the scourge of fentanyl," said King County Executive Dow Constantine. "In this one operation, the Sheriff’s Office stopped enough fentanyl to take the lives of millions of people."

Operation "Jade" took place on Thursday, Aug. 3, and was led by the Shoreline Police Department’s Special Emphasis Team (SET), another SET from Precinct 4 and Detection K9 Quinn.

Officials say the operation targeted a narcotics trafficker who was suspected of distributing drugs in the cities of Shoreline, Burien, White Center and Seattle.

The following was seized in the operation:

290,000 M-30/fentanyl pills

9.5 pounds of fentanyl powder

1 pound of cocaine

5.7 pounds of heroin

$52,043 in cash

1 stolen firearm

"King County will not stop in this fight, and we’re working around the clock, through law enforcement, public health, and human services to protect people from this deadly toxin."