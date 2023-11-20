4 arrested, $2,800 in stolen items returned after single-day shoplifting patrol in Redmond

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Redmond Police)

A single-day shoplifting emphasis patrol at a Redmond Fred Meyer netted police four arrests and $2,844 in recovered merchandise.

Redmond Police say the operation was carried out Thursday, Nov. 15 at the Fred Meyer on NE 76th St, by the SR 520 on-ramp.

In just one day, four suspects were arrested on suspicion of shoplifting, and piles of stolen goods were returned to the store.

Redmond Police urge anyone who has information on other suspects or suspicious activity to call their non-emergency line at (425) 566-2500.