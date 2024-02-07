45-year-old woman found dead in Bremerton home

A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead inside a Bremerton home earlier this month.

Bremerton officers found the 45-year-old inside a home in the 5000 block of 5th Street in the early evening of Feb. 6. It's unclear how long the woman was dead in the home/

During their investigation, detectives developed probable cause to arrest a man known to the victim. It's unclear what the nature of their relationship was.

He is currently being held in Kitsap County Jail for second-degree murder (domestic violence). He is also being held for an unrelated incident for investigation involving hit-and-run, DUI, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and obstruction.