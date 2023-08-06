5 dead, 1 critically injured in back-to-back deadly crashes in Renton

Renton Police are investigating two deadly crashes that happened within an hour of each other Saturday morning, leaving five dead and one critically injured.

The first crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near Petrovitsky Rd and 126th Ave SE. Authorities say a 2010 Mercedes speeding down the road missed a bend in the road, striking a curb and flying off the road into a tree. The vehicle caught fire, and the driver was killed in the crash.

The second crash happened around 1:15 a.m. near Third and Rainier Ave. Renton Police say a 2004 Toyota Camry was "split in half" after crashing into a tree, throwing several passengers from the car. The front of the vehicle was on fire, as well. Police say four people in the car died, and a fifth person suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital for emergency care.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the people in the crashes.

Initial investigations suggest both cars were speeding, but anyone who might have additional information is urged to call 911. The first incident is Case #23-8920 and the second incident is Case #23-8922.