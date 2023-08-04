At least 7 mobile homes catch fire in Lakewood due to nearby brushfire; unknown injuries

article

A brush fire spread to nearby homes on 146th Street in Lakewood, catching at least seven mobile homes on fire, according to West Pierce Firefighters.

The fire was reported around 2:40 p.m. at the Jamestown Estates Mobile Home Park on 146th St. SW.

Firefighters say seven or eight mobile homes are potentially burning. Residents in the park have been evacuated.

Multiple firefighting units are on scene or heading to the scene.

146th St. will be closed from Spring St SW to Woodbrook Dr. SW. Drivers should seek alternative routes.

It's unclear if there have been any injuries yet.

FOX 13 has a crew en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.