86-year-old hits parked Seattle Fire Department vehicle, dies in crash

An 86-year-old man has died after police say he had a medical emergency behind the wheel and hit a parked Seattle Fire Department vehicle.

Crews were initially called to a medical response in the 500 block of Elliott Ave W in Queen Anne., where they treated a 50-year-old man and transported him to the hospital.

While crews were treating that patient, a vehicle collided with a parked Seattle Fire Department vehicle providing aid. That vehicle was unoccupied, but the 86-year-old behind the wheel of the car that crashed into the aid unit was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seattle Police said it appears the man had a medical emergency behind the wheel.

No one else was injured.

