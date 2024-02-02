A look at Washington's legislative session so far: Where certain bills stand

The future of public policy in our state is beginning to take shape at the Capitol building following the first major deadline for bills to pass out of Committee on Wednesday.

Now, state lawmakers have about a month left in the legislative session to review the remaining ideas.

Here's a look at what was brought forth in this session:

Education

One state lawmaker proposed a bill to ban TikTok statewide, saying the social media app directs minors to engage in dangerous activities. The bill did not pass.

Another bill moving forward is a proposal to ban cell phones in public high school classrooms.

A third bill to keep an eye on is one aimed at helping high-school students attend college through various financial aid options.

Public safety

A Senate bill was proposed that would ban law enforcement from hog-tying a suspect when making an arrest. This stemmed from the death of Manny Ellis, who died in the custody of Tacoma Police in 2020.

Advancing in this legislative session is a bill that would redefine the state's hate crime laws.

Another bill being reviewed is ideas on criminal penalties and resolutions for graffiti and tagging

Lawmakers are still debating two proposals, even though the committee deadline was Jan. 31: cracking down on organized retail theft and lowering the blood-alcohol concentration from 0.08 to 0.05. Both bills are scheduled for second readings for Chambers to discuss the merits of the legislation.

Misc.

Two companion bills were proposed to address excessive rent gouging in Washington and increase affordable housing . While the Senate version was shot down by lawmakers, the companion bill in the House will continue with more discussion and review at the Capitol.

Despite the lack of affordable housing, ideas to provide tax relief for nonprofit development of affordable housing were cut short this session.

State lawmakers hope everyone can get behind celebrating the Lunar Year, a holiday traditionally recognized in Asian-American culture. The bill hopes to acknowledge the day, its culture, and history as an official state holiday.

The next deadline is Monday, Feb. 5. This year’s legislative session is scheduled to end on March 7.

