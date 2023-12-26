'A whole car was in my girls' bedroom:' Tacoma mother describes narrowly escaping car slamming into apartment

A single mother and combat veteran is now searching for a new home after a car slammed into her apartment on Christmas night.

Tiffany Martinez says she and her two daughters had finished opening up Christmas presents in her living room when a Ford Escape barreled into her building, straight into her daughters' bedroom.

Police say the crash happened before 7:30 p.m. at the Mt Tahoma Manor apartments near S. Tyler Street and S. 66th St.

"We were just sitting here in the living room and we heard a big bash and then my living room wall pushed forward," said Martinez. "My kids were sitting there, and we came out, and a whole car was in my girls' bedroom."

Martinez says she came face-to-face with one of the men who may be responsible for wrecking her home of six years.

"Apparently, it was some dude trying to teach his kid how to drive," said Martinez.

After a brief but bizarre exchange, Martinez says the man asked if everyone was OK, then took off, along with a maroon colored car.

"Why is everyone flying through here? The reason why there's a roundabout is because people fly through here all the time," said Martinez.

She, along with her neighbors, says speeding is a big problem in the area.

"They need to put stop lights and cameras for the children," said Athena Williams, who heard the crash at Martinez's apartment on Monday night.

She says she's afraid of reckless drivers whenever her children step outside in the neighborhood.

As of Tuesday, Tacoma Police say no arrests have been made.

"Now I have a hole in my whole apartment," said Martinez.

While Martinez says she and her daughters escaped the wreck without injuries, she has since created this GoFundMe to help with the unexpected financial burden from this hit-and-run.