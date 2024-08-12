Abandoned Seattle building on brink of collapse

The Seattle Fire Department has blocked off an abandoned South Lake Union building because officials believe it could collapse.

Five days ago, a fire tore through the building, located on the corner of John Street and Yale Avenue North. There were no injuries.

Fire officials say Wednesday's fire compromised the stability of the building and are worried about the people who walk by it.

"We’ve come back and assessed the building and found it is showing some signs that are indicators of collapse. It’s already had some collapse inside the building, including a floor collapse that a firefighter went down on the floor of the collapse, they were fortunately not injured," said Seattle Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Richardson.

In June, Seattle City Council unanimously passed an ordinance aimed at preventing empty buildings from becoming death traps.

According to data from the Seattle Fire Department in 2021, city crews responded to 70 fires at derelict properties. By 2023, that number skyrocketed to 130.

The South Lake Union building's owners were told in the past to secure the structure.

Seattle fire officials are now working with them to knock it down. It's not known when it will happen.

