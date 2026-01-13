Active shooter drills happening in Leavenworth, WA this month, deputies say
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - The Chelan County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is warning the public that officers will conduct active shooter training exercises in the Leavenworth area throughout January.
According to Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison, people who live in or visit Leavenworth may notice a large police presence, including marked and unmarked vehicles, training equipment and officers.
What they're saying:
"Please be assured that this activity is planned training only," the CCSO said in a social media post. "There is no cause for alarm."
The sheriff's office says these training exercises are a critical part of its ongoing commitment to community safety. These exercises allow deputies to practice coordinated responses with partner agencies to improve communication and strengthen skills needed for any high-risk incident.
The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media post by the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.
