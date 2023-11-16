AG announces 1st charges filed in new organized retail theft unit

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Thursday announced the first criminal prosecution by the office's new Organized Retail Crime Unit.

Felony charges have been filed against 33-year-old Shawn Nanez from Bremerton. Nanez has been charged with first-degree organized retail theft, stemming from 11 thefts at Target stores in King and Kitsap counties, which totaled more than $50,000 in stolen merchandise.

The thefts occurred in April and May 2022.

"Our new unit is hitting the ground running and pursuing cases as we hire our team," said Ferguson. "This is the first of what we hope will be many cases bringing accountability to this significant and growing problem."

According to court records, Nanez was seen on surveillance video breaking into security cases and stealing electronics, like speakers and headphones, then loading them into a shopping cart and walking out the front door without paying.

Nanez told investigators he sold the stolen goods online for cash. He was arrested June 3, 2022.

The Attorney General's Office has two concurrent prosecutions against Nanez for first-degree organized retail theft, one in King County and one in Kitsap County.

If convicted, Nanez faces anywhere from four years to five years and eight months in prison, as well as a $20,000 penalty for each of his alleged eight thefts.