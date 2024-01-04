Alaska Airlines expands fleet, taking delivery of its first Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft

article

Alaska Airlines is amplifying its fleet with the arrival of the first Boeing 737-8, marking a pivotal step in the airline's strategic growth plan.

The airline says it operates the youngest fleet among U.S. carriers and is on track to incorporate 15-25 new Boeing aircraft each year from 2024 to 2027. With firm orders for 80 more 737 MAX aircraft and options for an additional 105, Alaska Airlines is positioned for expansion. Scheduled for delivery in 2025, the 737-10 is the next milestone in this growth trajectory.

Nat Pieper, Senior Vice President of Fleet, Finance, and Alliances at Alaska Airlines, highlighted the significance of these additions, stating, "The inclusion of the 737-8 and eventually the 737-10 in our fleet unlocks new possibilities for extended nonstop routes, enhancing revenue potential. Building on the success of the 737-9 in terms of guest satisfaction, economics, and fuel efficiency, we are enthusiastic about the prospects with the other 737 models."

Alaska Airlines adjusted its existing 737-9 aircraft order with Boeing in March 2022 to encompass the larger 737-10 and the extended-range 737-8.

The forthcoming Anchorage-New York JFK seasonal route, set to commence on June 13, 2024, shows the potential of the 737-8. With this addition, Alaska Airlines will operate its longest nonstop flight, spanning 3,386 miles and connecting two prominent cities in its network.

Alaska Airlines anticipates receiving seven more 737-8s in 2024, with the subsequent four joining the fleet in March. The common cockpit, engines, and components shared among the 737-8, -9, and -10 models ensure operational consistency and efficiency.

Beyond its mainline fleet expansion, Alaska's regional carrier, Horizon Air, is also on a growth trajectory, set to add nine new Embraer E175s over the next three years, aiming for a total of 50 by the end of 2026. Additionally, partner carrier SkyWest operates 42 E175s on behalf of Alaska Airlines, culminating in a combined fleet size of 310 mainline and regional jets.

Alaska has also allocated $130 million to overhaul the cabins of its existing 737-800 aircraft, starting in late 2024.

Enhancements to the 737-800s include a shift to a 161-seat configuration, with 16 seats in First Class and updated seats in Premium Class and the main cabin. The revamped First Class seats boast added features like a footrest and a seatback device holder.

These improvements will also be integrated into new 737-8 deliveries from the latter part of 2024, with retrofits planned for the initial five aircraft.