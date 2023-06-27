Alaska Airlines offering nonstop flights to the Bahamas at the end of the year

article

Alaska Airlines has announced that come mid-December, travelers at the Seattle and Los Angeles airports can fly nonstop to the Bahamas.

For a limited time, introductory fares for flights between Seattle and Nassau in the Bahamas start at $199 one-way. Nassau is just off the coast of south Florida. You need to book by June 29, 2023 to get the sale price.

The airline credits additional 737-9 aircraft entering their fleet for the ability to make these flights. The 737-9 allows for longer flying distances.

"We’re excited to add a ‘new dot’ to our route map and believe our guests will appreciate the convenience of nonstop service to the Bahamas this winter," said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines. "Whether our guests choose to stay in Nassau, or venture to the outer islands, the pristine beaches and crystal clear waters of the Bahamas await."

Graphic made by Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines is also offering nonstop services from Las Vegas to Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta in Mexico.

Flights from Las Vegas to Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta start at $139 one-way.

The seasonal service starts on Dec. 15. and ends April 10, 2024.

Get tickets here.