All westbound lanes on I-90 near Preston closed due to crash, brush fires

All westbound lanes on I-90 near Preston are closed due to a crash, car fire and subsequent brush fire.

The lanes are closed near exit 22, west of Preston-Fall City Road SE.

It appears at least one vehicle crashed and caught fire. That fire likely spread to nearby brush.

Washington State Patrol has not specified whether there were any injuries.

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.

It's unclear when the lanes will be reopened. Lanes are backed up for miles.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.